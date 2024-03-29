Vitesy Shelfy is a smart device designed to make your food last twice as long and help you save money.

Thanks to the innovative technology, with no filters to change, this smart device slows down the ripening process by removing bacteria, microorganisms, and odours from your refrigerator, ensuring you always have fresh and healthy food.

Vegetables and fruits now last longer and the technology helps preserve the freshness and flavour of your produce. It also reduces odours by 80 per cent and keeps your fridge smelling clean. Plus, it minimises the mixing of odours, so your veggies won't taste like last night's leftovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eliminate bacteria and decrease possible contamination with Shelfy, ensuring your food stays fresher and healthier than ever. Shelfy has up to four4 weeks battery life, the door sensor lets you know if it is left open and it is fully compatible with Google Home and Alexa.

One person spends on average almost £350 a year on food that is sure to be thrown away and wasted.