Situated on Claremont Drive in Far Headingley, this six-bedroom property enjoys a secluded and peaceful environment, surrounded by lovely gardens and just a short walk from Meanwood Park.

Listed by estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley for £865,000, the interior of this elegant home has been beautifully transformed into a spacious family residence. It features an open-plan living area with a contemporary kitchen and dining space that effortlessly connects to the garden, along with a striking reception room.

The versatile lower ground floor includes two additional reception rooms, perfect for use as office space, annexes, a music room, or more. The first and second floors each have four double bedrooms and two single bedrooms, all served by a bathroom on each level.

Outside, the front garden is a generous, enclosed area ideal for young children. The rear of the property boasts a large patio seating area that overlooks a delightful lawn, providing plenty of privacy.