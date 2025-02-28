Situated on Claremont Drive in Far Headingley, this six-bedroom property enjoys a secluded and peaceful environment, surrounded by lovely gardens and just a short walk from Meanwood Park.
Listed by estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley for £865,000, the interior of this elegant home has been beautifully transformed into a spacious family residence. It features an open-plan living area with a contemporary kitchen and dining space that effortlessly connects to the garden, along with a striking reception room.
The versatile lower ground floor includes two additional reception rooms, perfect for use as office space, annexes, a music room, or more. The first and second floors each have four double bedrooms and two single bedrooms, all served by a bathroom on each level.
Outside, the front garden is a generous, enclosed area ideal for young children. The rear of the property boasts a large patio seating area that overlooks a delightful lawn, providing plenty of privacy.
Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.