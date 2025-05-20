For sale in Leeds: This £675k Gothic-style Victorian home overlooking the River Wharfe is now on the market

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th May 2025, 16:30 BST

This stunning Victorian home, built in the 1890s, is located in the LS24 area on Spring Hill in the market town of Tadcaster, just 10 miles north-east of Leeds.

The five-bedroom property is currently on the market with Beadnall & Copley, with a guide price of £600,000.

The striking exterior of the house is complemented by a well-appointed interior, which features a spacious dining kitchen, a separate dining room with a conservatory, and a sitting room with a bay window on the ground floor.

On the first floor, you’ll find five bedrooms, including three spacious doubles - two of which have en-suite bathrooms, and one features a dressing room. There are also two smaller bedrooms.

The property is situated on an elevated position, offering views of the River Wharfe. The front yard includes mature gardens with seating areas, a lawn, and well-established shrubs. Additionally, there is a secluded patio on the side of the house that can be accessed from the kitchen.

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, food & drink, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. Spring Hill, Tadcaster LS24

Beadnall & Copley

Photo Sales

2. Spring Hill, Tadcaster LS24

Beadnall & Copley

Photo Sales

3. Spring Hill, Tadcaster LS24

Beadnall & Copley

Photo Sales

4. Spring Hill, Tadcaster LS24

Beadnall & Copley

Photo Sales

5. Spring Hill, Tadcaster LS24

Beadnall & Copley

Photo Sales

6. Spring Hill, Tadcaster LS24

Beadnall & Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRiver WharfePropertyGardensTadcaster
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice