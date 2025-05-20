The five-bedroom property is currently on the market with Beadnall & Copley, with a guide price of £600,000.
The striking exterior of the house is complemented by a well-appointed interior, which features a spacious dining kitchen, a separate dining room with a conservatory, and a sitting room with a bay window on the ground floor.
On the first floor, you’ll find five bedrooms, including three spacious doubles - two of which have en-suite bathrooms, and one features a dressing room. There are also two smaller bedrooms.
The property is situated on an elevated position, offering views of the River Wharfe. The front yard includes mature gardens with seating areas, a lawn, and well-established shrubs. Additionally, there is a secluded patio on the side of the house that can be accessed from the kitchen.
