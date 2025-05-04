Explore this spacious five-bed Victorian end-terrace in Leeds listed at £500,000

Located on Cemetery Road in Pudsey, the end-of-terrace property is currently on the market with estate agent Hunter, who is inviting offers starting at £500,000.
Inside, the home showcases original features, including two elegant reception rooms, a spacious family kitchen, and two bathrooms, along with significant potential for further development on the ground floor.
The first floor contains two double bedrooms and a small single bedroom, as well as a bathroom equipped with a bathtub. The top floor hosts two additional stylish bedrooms, one of which includes its own private en suite bathroom.
Outside, the rear garden is a combination of paved area and lawn, extending to the side of the home. Parking is available on the partially owned private road adjacent to the property.
