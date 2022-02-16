Located in Newlay Lane, the house sits in a prime position in Bramley, near to the amenities of Town Street, Bramley Baths and just a short walk downhill to Bramley Fall Woods and the canal.
The detached dormer-style bungalow was well loved by the current owner and offers plenty of space for a young couple or family.
It can be a four bedroom home or a three-bedroom by converted the downstairs room into a home office.
Boasting a large kitchen, with utility room, as well as living room, sitting room, dining room and garden room - there are plenty of ways for the new owners to renovate and put their own stamp on the home.
It is on the market with Hunters for £375,000.