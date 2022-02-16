Located in Newlay Lane, the house sits in a prime position in Bramley, near to the amenities of Town Street, Bramley Baths and just a short walk downhill to Bramley Fall Woods and the canal.

The detached dormer-style bungalow was well loved by the current owner and offers plenty of space for a young couple or family.

It can be a four bedroom home or a three-bedroom by converted the downstairs room into a home office.

Boasting a large kitchen, with utility room, as well as living room, sitting room, dining room and garden room - there are plenty of ways for the new owners to renovate and put their own stamp on the home.

It is on the market with Hunters for £375,000.

1. Dining room Towards the rear of the property is the dining room. As well as the dining table, the current owner decorated this room with a fabulous 70s-style sideboard and a piano.

2. Kitchen To the front of the house is the kitchen diner.

3. Kitchen Plenty of family meals have been cooked in this space over the years.

4. Utility room Handily, the house also has a large utility room. Great for tackling those household jobs.