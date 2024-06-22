The large family home on Parkways Drive in Woodlesford, Leeds, is on the market with estate agents Manning Stainton for £420,000.
It comprise an entrance hallway leading to an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with glass doors onto the rear garden, a study, utility, reception room and a playroom/bedroom on the ground floor.
The first floor has four well-proportioned bedrooms - of which one has its own en suite - and a family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.
Externally is a lawned garden and a driveway to the front leading to a garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden with Indian stone patio seating area lawn and a bark chipping child’s play area.
