13 pictures of a beautifully finished and vastly extended four bedroom semi detached house in Leeds

By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

This Leeds home has a beautiful open kitchen and living area with access to the rear garden.

The large family home on Parkways Drive in Woodlesford, Leeds, is on the market with estate agents Manning Stainton for £420,000.

It comprise an entrance hallway leading to an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with glass doors onto the rear garden, a study, utility, reception room and a playroom/bedroom on the ground floor.

The first floor has four well-proportioned bedrooms - of which one has its own en suite - and a family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.

Externally is a lawned garden and a driveway to the front leading to a garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden with Indian stone patio seating area lawn and a bark chipping child’s play area.

