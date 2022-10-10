Use these five interior design tricks to cosy up your home

Lighting makes all the difference when warming up the feel of a room.

Creating a space that has snuggle appeal can be tricky if you don’t follow some fundamental rules, so here’s how to make your home feel more welcoming this autumn, using tried and tested methods shared by interior designer Anne Haimes.

Opt for warm lighting

When it comes to creating a cosy atmosphere, you want to avoid anything that feels and looks cold, so choose your lighting carefully. Lightbulbs should be a warmer hue. Look for bulbs under 3,000K for warm white.

Also, avoid just one source of light. Instead, create ambient lighting with clusters of illumination such as lamps, string lights, candles or strip LEDs.

Mix textures

Don’t have décor that is too matchy-matchy in texture, especially when it comes to throw pillows. Matching sets can create a space that looks flat and lacklustre, and our brains love a-symmetry, so don’t be afraid to mix it up with throw pillows and décor to prevent styling from feeling rigid.

Go for a range of soft textures and fabrics such as knit, faux fur, linen and velvet which will not only help provide warmth to your space but will be more interesting to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think different textures and variance of colour....

Avoid a super strict colour palette

Apply the same principle to your colour palette and instead of sticking to a strict colour palette of three to four shades, select a range of hues from each colour to use throughout your room.

Typically, warmer shades will work best. But that doesn’t mean you can’t create cosiness with a cooler palette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just be sure to include plenty of softness with your décor and incorporate natural textures to offset colder tones. Leafy plants help to bring warmth to a cool-toned room.

A stylish living room interior with home plants and lounge chair.

Banish bare walls

Nothing makes a room feel more uninviting than a spine-chilling echo. Echoes occur when sound bounces off hard surfaces, so fill your room with plenty of soft furnishings to help absorb sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adorning your walls with art also helps to inject personality into your space. Personal choices will make your rooms more inviting and ramp up the homely vibe.

Tapestries can add softness to traditional paintings or photographs, and tea towels in seasonal prints are a great alternative for a fraction of the cost. Pair with a tapestry hanger for a cheap way to switch out your seasonal décor.

Create enclosed cosiness

Section rooms that have a lot of space – a sectional sofa, for example, is perfect for dividing a large room. Alternatively, open bookcases and strategically placed rugs can subtly segment your space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Painting schemes can also alter how your space is perceived. For example, painting your ceiling a darker shade than the walls will create the illusion of shorter ceilings.

Pendant lights can help to draw the eye downwards to reduce the height of your space. Similarly, shelving can help break up blank wall space.