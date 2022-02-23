The unique home is located in Coppy Lane and benefits from elevated views over the Aire Valley.
Inside, the home has an unusual layout. On the ground floor of the Victorian stone terrace is the main living area which comprises of two reception rooms, dining room and the kitchen.
The living/dining area is on a split level with the living room, which adds a distinctive character to the house. The living room leads directly into the porch, which in turn opens up onto the garden.
Upstairs, the four bedrooms are split over two levels. The outside space is a very good size with a lawned area and decked patio.
It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £350,000. Take a look inside...