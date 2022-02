The unique property in Main Street, Aberford, was once home to a chippy and a café.

However, the owners carried out a double conversion 30 years ago and now it is a wonderful family home.

The terrace house has four bedrooms, and is much more spacious than the outside may lead you to believe.

There is also a gated outdoor garden with a patio area, perfect for enjoying the British summertime.

It is on the market for £425,000 with Hunters. Take a look inside..

1. The property was once a fish and chip shop and café but was converted into a family home 30 years ago.

2. Living room The property boats two reception rooms, both spacious. The first living area boasts a lovely bay window and leads into the kitchen.

3. Sitting room A second sitting room focuses around a central fireplace and is a great place to relax with family. It has a door leading into the utility room.

4. Kitchen The white kitchen is a good size with plenty of room to cook.