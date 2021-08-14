Ultra modern five bedroom home on the market in popular West Yorkshire village

This five bedroom home is in Middlestown, a small village in the Wakefield district, sitting halfway between the city and the town of Huddersfield.

The village has great transport links, located within easy access of the M1 and under a 30 minute drive into Leeds.

Located on New Road, the detached family home was built in 2016.

It offers a modern open plan living space, generous bedrooms with two en-suites and a large rear garden.

The property is on the market for £455,000 with Purple Bricks.

Take a look inside...

1. Living room. The ground floor is an open plan living space. In the living room lounge space there are bi-folding double glazed doors to the rear of the room which open to the garden, and double glazed windows to the front. Buy photo

2. Living room The chic space also has Karndean flooring with underfloor heating, spotlights to ceiling as well as two wall lights and a feature multi fuel stove. Buy photo

3. Kitchen The kitchen is similarly filled with light due to the double glazed side facing window. Buy photo

4. Kitchen The modern kitchen is fitted with an integrated induction five ring hob with a contemporary cooker hood above, integrated wine rack, integrated dishwasher, double oven, and stainless steel sink with draining section, among other modern additions. Buy photo