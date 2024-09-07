A tour inside an impressive and truly unique home with a lovely sun room and private gardens for sale in Leeds

A home with an impressive contemporary design in a totally unique development with in Leeds has gone up for sale.

The detached home is one of only ten individually built homes on Monkswood in Kirkstall, Leeds, and is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £350,000.

Inside, the property is accessed via the entrance porch with ceramic tiled floor. The hallway opens into the dining kitchen which has been fitted with a range of base and wall units, solid wood work surfaces, double ceramic sink and a range of appliances.

The kitchen opens to the lounge, a lovely room with woodland backdrop and exposed brickwork where the family can spend quality time together. Also on the ground floor are two double bedrooms. and a modern three-piece bathroom suite.

On the lower ground is a beautiful garden room which doubles as a home office or guest room with a door onto the private rear garden with lawns, paved patios and integrated garage. Also on the lower floor is a guest WC, a large storage and utility area with plumbing for a washing machine.

