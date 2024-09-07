Inside, the property is accessed via the entrance porch with ceramic tiled floor. The hallway opens into the dining kitchen which has been fitted with a range of base and wall units, solid wood work surfaces, double ceramic sink and a range of appliances.

The kitchen opens to the lounge, a lovely room with woodland backdrop and exposed brickwork where the family can spend quality time together. Also on the ground floor are two double bedrooms. and a modern three-piece bathroom suite.

On the lower ground is a beautiful garden room which doubles as a home office or guest room with a door onto the private rear garden with lawns, paved patios and integrated garage. Also on the lower floor is a guest WC, a large storage and utility area with plumbing for a washing machine.

