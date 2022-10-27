Leeds based property couple, Hannah and Mike Aspinall, are bringing a part of Leeds history back to life following their purchase of Tower Court in Armley.

The Grade II listed building, built in 1878, originally served as a board school for the children of Leeds until it was converted into office spaces towards the end of the 20th century.

Following the purchase, the couple are now looking to give the building a new lease of life, revitalising Tower Court to create a modern office spaces that will also act as the HQ for the NPP Group, a property investment group owned by the Aspinalls, helping people across the world invest in the UK property market to create more housing opportunities for those in need throughout Yorkshire and the surrounding regions.

Pictured: Tower Court in Armley.

The couple began their property investment journey following Mike’s retirement from a professional rugby career with Leeds Tykes. After building a successful property portfolio in and around Yorkshire, the couple turned their attention to restoring key sites around Leeds.

Speaking after their recent completion on Tower Court, Mike commented:

“We are delighted to have purchased this incredible building that has a historical significance for the city.

Growing up around Leeds I’ve seen the landscape change dramatically over the years seeing buildings come and go. Breathing new life into buildings like Tower Court helps to preserve the rich history of Leeds for generations to come.

Pictured are Leeds based property couple Hannah and Mike Aspinall.