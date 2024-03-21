Three view homes to open their doors in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three view homes – The Marlow, The Oxford and The Harrogate – are open to the public at The Avenue, the final phase of Redrow’s Thorpe Park.

The showcase properties have been opened up to allow potential buyers the chance to appreciate the space on offer and view the specification up close, including the kitchen and bathrooms, and energy efficient features such as air source heat pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the view homes are available to buy, The Harrogate and The Marlow.

Representative image of homes similar to those being built at Thorpe Park

The four bedroom Harrogate currently priced at £535,000, features an open-plan kitchen dining and family room, with a separate utility room, downstairs cloakroom and lounge. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en suite and dressing area off the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

The Marlow boasts an open plan kitchen/dining area, with a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. The first floor compromises four double bedrooms, an en suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. This view home is currently up for sale at £450,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our new view homes have been kitted out with flooring, curtains, light fittings, blinds and other extras meaning our customers have a blank canvas to envisage how they would put their own design stamp on the house. They are being sold with these elements included, giving their new owners a head start on making their house a home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final 48 properties were launched at The Avenue at Thorpe Park in October last year, and offer a range of two, three and four-bedroom designs from Redrow’s award winning arts and crafts inspired Heritage Collection.

The homes on the last phase all boast Redrow’s new Eco Electric specification and feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

The Eco Electric properties also offer high levels of insulation, energy efficient windows and doors and a host of options and extras, including energy efficient appliances and smart home technology, all of which can make homes more sustainable.

“The Avenue boasts a good selection of homes, in a perfect location for those who want amenities and green space on their doorstep and be within easy reach of the city centre,” added Steve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents will also be a short walk away from the Thorpe Park retail, leisure and employment hub, as well as the eagerly anticipated new Thorpe Park Railway Station, which is due to open in 2025.”

Thorpe Park has already transformed a huge area to the east of the city and the properties have proved perfect for commuters, being located close to junction 46 of the M1.

The wider Thorpe Park development boasts a business park, shopping, and leisure facilities – including a luxury hotel and state of the art cinema – plus 140 acres of public parks and vibrant, open green spaces, and part of the East Leeds Orbital Road.

As part of the planning agreement for Thorpe Park, Redrow also contributed £50,000 to support local wildlife and £32,000 towards local buses, a car club, Metro travel cards for residents and a travel plan to encourage sustainable travel.