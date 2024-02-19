Three ‘sold-as-seen’ show homes for sale at popular Barratt Homes development in Hessle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nestled on the edge of Hessle, Fleet Green has established itself as a sought-after development comprising a selection of three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes across an array of Barratt Homes’ signature house types.

The development, which is located close to the Humber Bridge, is currently 90 per cent sold with just a small selection of three and four bedroom homes remaining. Prices for these final homes range from £224,000 to £356,000.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Included in the final few homes is the four bedroom Windermere and Kingsley Show Homes as well as the three bedroom Moresby view home.

Buyers of the Windermere and Kingsley Show Homes will benefit from them being entirely furnished including the upgrades, fixtures, fittings and furniture, meaning buyers can take advantage of moving into a ready-made home. The Windermere is priced at £320,000, while The Kinglsey is £340,000.

Both of these Show Homes boast an open-plan kitchen and dining space, complete with French doors leading to RSPB-approved gardens. With four bedrooms in each, there is space for the whole family with the possible addition of a home office.

The Moresby view home comes complete with Barratt Homes high-quality upgrades, fixtures and fittings, and no furnishing. This is designed to purposefully give potential homeowners a blank canvas on how it can be personalised to suit their preferences. Buyers of the Moresby view home can enjoy the top-of-the-range specification, while putting their own stamp on the home when they move in. The Moresby is priced at £280,000.

Linzi Bentley, Sales Manager at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East’s Fleet Green development, said: “Fleet Green has proven extremely popular since its launch in November 2020, and we’re excited to see that there are only a selection of properties still available.

“Fleet Green has become a fantastic community and excellent for commuters searching for a location within driving distance to Hull, Brough, Beverley, Grimsby and Scunthorpe. The Show Homes and view home for sale are a great opportunity for buyers to experience everything Barratt Homes has to offer.

“We expect these properties to be snapped up quickly, so would recommend any keen buyers interested in Hessle to make an appointment with the sales team.”