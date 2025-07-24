Stylish three-bedroom detached home in Morley with stunning interiors and private garden for £350,000
Located in the ever-popular Morley area of Leeds, this impressive three-bedroom detached house is on the market for £350,000. Offering stylishly updated interiors, spacious living areas and excellent outdoor space, it’s a perfect fit for families or professionals seeking comfort and convenience.
Step inside to a welcoming hallway that opens into a large, light-filled lounge. The heart of the home is the sleek, modern kitchen-diner—perfect for entertaining—with patio doors that lead out to a landscaped rear garden.
Upstairs, you’ll find three generously sized bedrooms, including a beautifully presented master suite with fitted wardrobes and a modern en-suite, plus a contemporary family bathroom.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom detached house in Morley is listed for £350,000
- Spacious lounge and stylish kitchen-diner with garden access
- Three bedrooms, including master with en-suite and fitted wardrobes
- Private landscaped rear garden, driveway parking and garage
- Close to schools, local amenities and transport links into Leeds city centre
