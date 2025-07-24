Stylish three-bedroom detached home in Morley with stunning interiors and private garden for £350,000 | Purplebricks

Three-bedroom detached home in Morley with stunning interiors and private garden.

Located in the ever-popular Morley area of Leeds, this impressive three-bedroom detached house is on the market for £350,000. Offering stylishly updated interiors, spacious living areas and excellent outdoor space, it’s a perfect fit for families or professionals seeking comfort and convenience.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

Step inside to a welcoming hallway that opens into a large, light-filled lounge. The heart of the home is the sleek, modern kitchen-diner—perfect for entertaining—with patio doors that lead out to a landscaped rear garden.

Upstairs, you’ll find three generously sized bedrooms, including a beautifully presented master suite with fitted wardrobes and a modern en-suite, plus a contemporary family bathroom.

This home is one of dozens available in Leeds on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-leeds .

At a glance

This three-bedroom detached house in Morley is listed for £350,000

Spacious lounge and stylish kitchen-diner with garden access

Three bedrooms, including master with en-suite and fitted wardrobes

Private landscaped rear garden, driveway parking and garage

Close to schools, local amenities and transport links into Leeds city centre

