A rare chance to own a two-bedroom stone cottage in Thorpe, this beautifully styled home features a modern kitchen, garden and great commuter links.

Tucked away on a peaceful street in the sought-after village of Thorpe, this beautifully presented two-bedroom stone cottage is now on the market with Purplebricks, guiding at £170,000–£175,000.

Belmont Terrace offers a rare chance to own a deceptively spacious character property with timeless kerb appeal and modern interiors. Whether you're a first-time buyer, downsizer, or simply craving that charming cottage lifestyle without compromising on access to Leeds or Wakefield, this home ticks all the right boxes.

On the market with Purplebricks – see more here – this freehold property is in council tax band A, making it as affordable as it is attractive. It’s also within easy reach of schools, shops, and excellent motorway links, perfect for commuters.

Visit the Purplebricks website for a virtual tour | Purplebricks

The home opens with a bright and cosy lounge – the kind of room that instantly feels like home. Through to the rear is a spacious kitchen/diner, well-equipped and beautifully styled with modern fittings. It's the heart of the home and ideal for weeknight meals or hosting friends.

At a glance £170,000 (guide price to £175,000) Freehold Two double bedrooms Stone-built terraced cottage Modern kitchen/diner Stylish lounge Luxury bathroom Useful basement storage Patio garden Sought-after Thorpe location

Upstairs, you’ll find two generously sized double bedrooms, both decorated in tasteful, neutral tones, and a sleek, modern bathroom with a high-end finish. Everything’s been carefully maintained and is ready for you to move straight in.

There’s also a useful basement space providing that extra bit of storage, and outside you’ll find a neat and private patio garden – just the right size for a sunny coffee break or a few potted plants.

This is a rare chance to buy on one of Thorpe’s most desirable terraces – and with a 3D interactive tour available, it's never been easier to explore this gem from your sofa.

