Charming stone cottage in Thorpe with two double bedrooms for £170,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Tucked away on a peaceful street in the sought-after village of Thorpe, this beautifully presented two-bedroom stone cottage is now on the market with Purplebricks, guiding at £170,000–£175,000.
Belmont Terrace offers a rare chance to own a deceptively spacious character property with timeless kerb appeal and modern interiors. Whether you're a first-time buyer, downsizer, or simply craving that charming cottage lifestyle without compromising on access to Leeds or Wakefield, this home ticks all the right boxes.
On the market with Purplebricks – see more here – this freehold property is in council tax band A, making it as affordable as it is attractive. It’s also within easy reach of schools, shops, and excellent motorway links, perfect for commuters.
The home opens with a bright and cosy lounge – the kind of room that instantly feels like home. Through to the rear is a spacious kitchen/diner, well-equipped and beautifully styled with modern fittings. It's the heart of the home and ideal for weeknight meals or hosting friends.
£170,000 (guide price to £175,000)
Freehold
Two double bedrooms
Stone-built terraced cottage
Modern kitchen/diner
Stylish lounge
Luxury bathroom
Useful basement storage
Patio garden
Sought-after Thorpe location
Upstairs, you’ll find two generously sized double bedrooms, both decorated in tasteful, neutral tones, and a sleek, modern bathroom with a high-end finish. Everything’s been carefully maintained and is ready for you to move straight in.
There’s also a useful basement space providing that extra bit of storage, and outside you’ll find a neat and private patio garden – just the right size for a sunny coffee break or a few potted plants.
This is a rare chance to buy on one of Thorpe’s most desirable terraces – and with a 3D interactive tour available, it's never been easier to explore this gem from your sofa.
If you can catch it by the end of Friday you can get a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Doorbell for just £33.99.
This bundle would normally cost £119.98, so it's one of the biggest Prime Day savings out there, and it's for two cutting-edge devices, not last-year's tech.
The Blink Outdoor 4 camera can monitor your home either indoors or outdoors, and it's completely wireless, powered by lithium batteries that can keep it running for up to two years.
The doorbell is also completely wireless, and it's the latest model, so it has 1080P footage, infrared night vision and two-way audio.
Modern car security systems can be bypassed alarmingly quickly, using relay devices to amplify the signal from your key fob - unlocking, and even starting, your car.
It means your car's security system just isn't secure enough any more, which has led lots of people to add a second layer of security - this time a physical layer.
There are lots of options on the market, but Stoplock has led the way for many years, and its Stoplock Pro lock is one of its most popular - and Amazon is selling one for £36.99 as part of its Prime Day sales bonanza.