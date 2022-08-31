This Yorkshire corn mill turned fabulous home is for sale for £1.8m

The Grade ll Listed former corn mill dates back to the early 1700s. It has no less than eight and a half acres of glorious gardens, and overlooks a lake with countryside stretching out beyond.

Its imaginative conversion successfully blends old and new within a stylish and comfortable interior, spread over three floors.

There's a large kitchen and breakfast room, with an Aga, bespoke pippy oak cabinets and black granite worktops.

Also on the ground floor is an L-shaped sitting room with ceiling beams, made cosy by a woodburning stove, plus a formal dining room, and a cloakroom. A roomy cellar lies below.

A very spacious drawing room of 30 feet, with natural light flooding in from three windows, has a recessed Italian firebox as a special feature, with Venetian plaster work around it.

The principal bedroom is at this level, with a stunning en suite bathroom showcasing a freestanding bathtub, dual washbasins and a shower unit with Italian marble floor tiles, and Venetian plastered walls. There's a separate cloakroom on this floor too.

Four double bedrooms, two with en suite facilities, and a stylish family bathroom, are on the second floor.

In its rural location on the fringe of Staveley village, and just a few miles north of Harrogate, the attractive building with sash windows has North Yorkshire countryside as its backdrop.

Its grounds have extensive lawns, paved terraces for sitting, dining or entertaining, a lake, meadows, an orchard and greenhouse, along with mature trees, plants and shrubs, and planted flower beds.

There is a detached double garage and ample parking space on the gravel driveway.

The Old Corn Mill, Main Street, Staveley, is for sale with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, priced £1,800,000.

Call 01423 205442 for further details.

1. Lakeside tranquility The grounds include this lovely lake, with countryside stretching out beyond. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

2. The Old Corn Mill's impressive frontage There is a lawned front garden, with a driveway leading to the garages and providing parking space. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

3. Versatile interior space An extremely spacious drawing room of 30 feet, with natural light flooding in from three windows, has a recessed Italian firebox as a special feature. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

4. A spacious kitchen with diner The kitchen with breakfast room has an Aga, bespoke pippy oak cabinets and black granite worktops. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales