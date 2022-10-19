This village home is right by the River Nidd with private gardens

With a large plot, including a paddock that may interest those with equestrian interests, this home has undergone much renovation over recent years. It has a sunny conservatory and two offices among its rooms – ideal for anyone wishing to work from home.

Its layout is such that one part could be utilised as self contained accommodation if desired, as a possible teenager’s flat or to suit an elderly member of the family.

There's a central hallway with a w.c. off, that leads to a living room which in turn has patio doors through to the garden room. In the living room is a feature log burning stove.

An open plan living and dining kitchen with oak flooring is fitted with units and oak worktops, and has a breakfast bar.

From the first floor landing is a principal bedroom suite with fitted wardrobes, an en suite shower room and a balcony accessed through French doors, that looks out over the River Nidd and the surrounding countryside.

Along with three further double bedrooms is a house bathroom that includes a separate shower enclosure.

A double garage with utility room has power and light, and there is parking space available on the tarmac drive that is accessed through wrought iron gates.

Lawned gardens are private and secluded with a number of different seating areas.

The paddock is to the front of the property

Greenbanks, Station Road, Darley, has an asking price of £950,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate.

Call the agents on 01423 566400​ for more details about the property.

1. The approach to the house in Darley Wrought iron gates open to the driveway of the property, with parking space and a garage to the left. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents Photo Sales

2. Views over the river Countryside stretches behind the River Nidd Photo: Myrings Estate Agents Photo Sales

3. A kitchen with breakfast bar An open plan living and dining kitchen with oak flooring is fitted with units and oak worktops Photo: Myrings Estate Agents Photo Sales

4. A light and spacious lounge A log burning stove is a central feature in this large living room. Photo: Myrings Estate Agents Photo Sales