This village home has a double storey extension and a south-facing garden

The five bedroom property is quietly situated within a cul-de-sac. A front courtyard provides parking space.

Features such as decorative coving and high quality flooring are throughout the house, and bedrooms have rural views.

From an inner hallway with w.c., are doors to the kitchen and lounge, and a staircase leading up.

Natural light pours through a bay window in the lounge, that has a wall-mounted living flame gas fire.Shaker style units are in the kitchen, with high spec appliances that include a built-in ceramic induction hob with cooker hood, a double oven, and a fridge freezer. There's a serving hatch to the dining room.The current owners use the large utility as a breakfast room. It has a breakfast bar, and access to the garden and the integral garage.

The annexe is accessed from the dining room but has an external door. Its first room could potentially become a kitchen, while the lounge is currently a family room with office, with a window seat overlooking the garden.

A spiral staircase with rope handrail takes you to a bedroom and the first floor. From the landing are three double bedrooms, one with a contemporary en suite shower room and dressing room.

The house bathroom has two distinct areas, one with w.c. and washbasin, the other with a freestanding bath, and a shower cubicle.

A final bedroom has country views.

In the south-facing rear garden are decked areas with a pergola, and a summer house, while the lawned front garden has flagged pathways, with lighting.

This Moor Lane, Carleton, home is for sale priced £425,000 with Simon Blyth, and has no chain. Call 01924 361631 for details.

1. Private gardens and outdoor facilities The rear garden has a lawn, seating areas, a covered pergola and a summer house. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

2. A light and spacious lounge A wall-mounted living flame gas fire is a striking feature within this family lounge. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

3. The dining room This dining area, linked to the lounge, has a serving hatch from the kitchen. It also has a door through to the annexe, and double doors to the garden. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

4. Stylish double bedrooms One of the house bedrooms has its own dressing room and an en suite bathroom. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales