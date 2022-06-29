It's not hard to see why this renovated home with amazing views has won awards. It is luxurious throughout, with lavish outdoor entertaining and spa facilities.

These include a bespoke bar area with designer wallpaper and bi-folding door to the garden.

A rear patio dining space with a private courtyard garden leads to the spa and gym. Within the spa with underfloor heating is a sunken six person jacuzzi with a bespoke sauna, shower and w.c., an integrated tv and ceiling speaker system, and a wine cooler.

There are two lawned areas, one of which is above the gym and spa with walk-on skylight feature, and the other to the side of the property with a porcelain tile seating area.

Entering the main house, a bright entrance hall showcases a bespoke powder coated blue staircase and exposed steel work.

Spacious, open plan living on the first floor includes a fitted kitchen and diner area with picture window views.

Within the high spec kitchen are a Caple recessed induction hob, Fisher and Paykel and Miele appliances, with a Quooker instant boiling water tap.

Sliding pocket doors in the living area open to a balcony that catches the sun, and has glorious countryside views, that can be seen through glass balustrades when seated.

Both air conditioning and under floor heating feature in some of the four bedrooms, as do super-stylish en suite facilities.

The main bedroom also has a bespoke walk-in wardrobe

Another double room has an electric opening rooflight and a vaulted ceiling.

A ground floor snug or sitting room has a bespoke media wall, exposed feature brickwork and a hanging bubble chair, with access to the rear garden.

The impressive house bathroom has polished concrete walls, with a freestanding bath, Porcelanosa vanity units, wash basin and mirror.

With many other outstanding features, this detached home, Vantage, Judy Haigh Lane, Thornhill Edge,is priced at £975,000 with Fine and Country, Wakefield.

Call 01924 234888 for more information.

