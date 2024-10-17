This is the sort of house you'd never want to leave

Wait until you see the swimming pool and gymnasium in this incredible home

There are luxurious houses, and then there are the sorts of houses that have a master bedroom with his-and-hers dressing rooms and bathrooms.

And that's only one of the incredible features in this phenomenal house, which has been built from the ground up to represent the absolute last word in luxury.

Occupying a large plot in the most prestigious address in Leeds, Ling Lane, "Lingwood" has more than 7,700 sq ft of interior space, all of which is crafted to be the ultimate entertaining and relaxing space.

The indoor swimming pool also has a hot tub | Purple Bricks

Whether it's the games room, cinema room, the suite of gym facilities, the indoor swimming pool, or the bar area, it's the sort of house you might never want to leave.

Its impressive specification includes underfloor heating, advanced home automation with a Sonos sound system that pipes tunes to speakers in every room, and solar panels to power the dizzying array of gadgets.

An impressive hallway leads you into the vast kitchen diner, which is flanked by a utility room and a small breakfast room with French doors overlooking the enormous, mature garden.

The lavish hallway welcomes you in to a huge 7,700 sq foot house | Purple Bricks

There are two living rooms, one is more formal, while the other one has a bar, of course, and the bar opens out into a games room, which is part of the huge leisure complex.

This area also features a cinema, and it opens out into a large indoor pool with a stunning spiral staircase leading up to a floor that is used as a gymnasium.

The downstairs area of the leisure complex has its own shower room, while the upper section has another shower room, and also a separate recovery room.

Of course, this house has a bar | Purple Bricks

On the first floor there are five principal bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, and the main guest bedroom also has a huge dressing area.

The master bedroom opens onto a small balcony, and has a dressing room either side, with en-suite bathrooms adjoining each dressing room.

Of course, it has a garage, and the private driveway could accommodate a fleet of cars.

Cosy sitting areas are dotted around the building | Purple Bricks

If you fancy living in a house with this level of luxury built in, and you're tempted to put in an offer, you'll need a cool £5 million.

The property is marketed by Purple Bricks, and is sold with a freehold tenure.

For more pictures, for a virtual tour of the property, or to sign up to email alerts, click here.