This Sandal home's garden set-up alone is enough to attract potential buyers
A fabulous garden cabin and a lovely conservatory are among the highlights of this extended family home for sale in much sought after suburb of Sandal.
The detached four-bedroom home with an attractive rear garden and entertaining space sits within a quiet cul-de-sac, yet has excellent travel links within easy striking distance, and a full range of facilities not far away in Wakefield city centre.
It's a property with great versatility of use, and anyone wanting to work from home has several options including the detached garden cabin, which also lends itself to any number of uses.
The stylish interior includes an entrance hallway with a door to the integral garage, and a living room with a feature fireplace and gas fire with an oak surround and marble inset.
A snug has bi fold doors to the garden, and the dining room opens through to a spacious conservatory with tiled floor and French doors leading outside.
There are also doors out to the private rear garden from the kitchen with breakfast room, that has a wall mounted electric fire, then a music room with gas fire and feature surround, and a games room - both of flexible use.
There are cream shaker-style units fitted in the kitchen with solid oak worktops, a breakfast bar and a pantry.
All four bedrooms and the house bathroom with both bath and shower are upstairs, the main bedroom having its own dressing room and en suite facility.
There's a block paved driveway with parking space, then the south-facing rear lawned garden, with trees and shrubs, that has a large area of decking along with a patio.
The detached garden cabin is of a good size with both power and light.
This home in Roger Drive, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £575,000 with Holroyd Miller estate agents, tel. 01924 299494.
