This refurbished family home is for sale in a top Scarborough location

With its wrap-around lawned gardens, and stunning views across green playing fields with trees, this College Avenue home has an attached double garage with a workshop and hobby room.

The detached house has been fully refurbished, and maximises its considerable space, with a modern interior that includes a showcase open living kitchen and a large, luxurious bathroom.

Dating back originally to the 1920s, the property's natural character remains intact, and both the spacious lounge and dining room have feature fireplaces, with large windows admitting plenty of natural light.

A lobby leads in to an entrance hall with a section of feature panelling, and there's a ground floor cloakroom, along with the staircase leading up to the first floor.

The impressive open plan kitchen with diner has an extensive range of fitted, hand-made units, and contains a range style oven, with glass doors that lead out to a patio area and the garden.

There's a utility room too, while a rear courtyard has entry in to the garage with its added workshop and hobbies room.

Four double bedrooms and the deluxe family bathroom are all above, on the first floor.

Extensive lawned and hedged gardens include a patio seating area, and a number of mature trees and shrubs.

The property's location is to the south of Scarborough, within the sought after Deepdale residential area, with the South Cliff golf course right on the doorstep, and Scarborough College close by.

A range of general shops and services can be found about a mile away in Ramshill, while Scarborough centre is just that bit further to go..

For more information about the College Avenue, Scarborough, property, that is currently on the market for £695,000, contact Liam Darrell estate agents on 01723 670004.

1. College Avenue, Scarborough The house is set well back from the road, with driveway parking and a double garage. Photo: Liam Darrell estate agents Photo Sales

2. College Avenue, Scarborough The views from the front of the property are stunning, across playing fields with a backdrop of trees. Photo: Liam Darrell estate agent Photo Sales

3. College Avenue, Scarborough A stylish hallway leads in to the house, with a staircase up to the first floor. Photo: Liam Darrell estate agent Photo Sales

4. College Avenue, Scarborough The spacious open plan kitchen with diner. Photo: Liam Darrell estate agent Photo Sales