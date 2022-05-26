Valley View is designed to blend seamlessly with its landscaped surroundings.

A spacious and high spec kitchen includes appliances from NEFF with smart phone control on heating and timers. There's a built-in pantry, a Quartz breakfast bar and doors out to a patio. There's also a sizeable utility room.

Three reception rooms include a formal sitting room with a contemporary style gas fire, and huge picture windows. A Somfy app controls the electric blinds and the fire, so you can prepare the room for your arrival.

Both other rooms have fireplaces, including the snug with its dual aspect windows and multi fuel stove.

Further to the ground floor is a double bedroom with a shower room.

Amtico flooring is found in the hallway, family kitchen and sitting room.

Three of four bedrooms on the first floor have plush en suite facilities, and there is a house bathroom.

There's a master suite with dressing area and fitted furniture, that has stunning views through its windows.

Gardens are just as impressive as the house, if not more so. A stone terrace has a sheltered sunken area with seating based around a fire pit, while the lawn is accessed via steps.

Within a leisure complex is the covered swimming pool and a gym area, with shower and w.c.. WiFi and built in sonas speakers add to the luxury of the suite with its decking and glass balustrade.

For those who like to entertain there's a social area situated away from the house. It includes an outdoor bar with fitted pumps, sink and dishwasher,

Then there's the Scandinavian barbecue hut, with a seated area and a suite with multi fuel stove, fridge, dishwasher and the potential to use as a guest bedroom, with the accompanying w.c.. Overlooking the paddock, this building could prove useful for multi-generational living.

There are stables, a hot tub area with decking and shower, and further leisure facilities that include a zip wire, a Wendy house, play fort and a yard box for quad bikes or similar.

CCTV covers the grounds, that are accessed through security gates, with a driveway leading to a double garage.

Valley View, Carr Lane, Middlestown, is for sale priced £1,700,000 with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield. Call 01484 432773 for more details.

