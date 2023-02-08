House types to feature in the new Tockwith village development.

The mix of four and five bedroom detached properties at Regency Place, in the village of Tockwith, are due to be completed by the end of 2024, but the scheme is reported to be already proving popular among cash buyers who are downsizing and up-sizers seeking more space.

To be marketed by national property agents Savills, the 119-strong development is by Leeds-based Evans Homes, with 65 per cent of properties already reserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide price for the four bedroom homes start at £449,950 and the agents feel that the appeal of village living and connectivity is contributing to the high level of interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help with the expected demand, Savills has appointed Jayne Gibson as a sales advisor exclusively for the Regency Place development. ​She ​will assist customers through the ​process,​ from reservation to legal completion.

Anne Haggas, head of residential development sales at Savills in Yorkshire, ​said:​ “North Yorkshire has become somewhat of a haven as a result of the pandemic for those that have either moved or are looking for a location that provides good commuter links and proximity to public spaces and local amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

​"​It is a combination of these factors, coupled with spacious accommodation, a very good specification and competitive pricing, that is certainly fueling interest and has led to the number of sales already agreed.

“Evans Homes have a proven track record of producing homes of character that meet the demands of modern living and we are delighted to have been appointed to market Regency Place. We’re equally thrilled to welcome Jayne to the team, whose wealth of on-site experience will be of huge benefit and reassurance to potential homebuyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A garden plot on the Regency Place, Tockwith development

“With its prime village location and great links to ​Harrogate, ​York city centre and Wetherby we anticipate continued strong demand from both within Yorkshire and across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tockwith, within the Harrogate district, is surrounded by countryside with footpaths providing great opportunities for walking, running and cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad