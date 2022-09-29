This large and lovely farmhouse comes with development opportunities

The attractive, detached farmhouse is large in terms of accommodation, with no less than four reception rooms, five double bedrooms and four bathrooms.

An open plan dining kitchen is bright and stylish, with fitted units and appliances, and a further highlight of this modern home with decorative period features is its detached entertainment room. This room offers the possibility of conversion to a bungalow, subject to any required planning permission, with private gardens and a fruit tree orchard.

Feature fireplaces, with either stoves or open fires, add to the cosiness and comfort of the many and various rooms from the formal dining room to the spacious lounge.

Large and light bedrooms have character and are individually styled, while bathrooms are luxurious.

The farmhouse has its own menage with a secure gated entrance.

Established gardens are lawned and leafy. The stable block has three sizeable stables, along with four large store rooms, a tack room and storage barn, plus a secure four car garage.

A detached field shelter and a further large workshop with an office add to the facilities.

Planning consent for the conversion of the outbuildings can be found on the Wakefield Council website using reference number 20/01834/couq

Commuting is easy from this location on the fringes of Wakefield, with the motorway network close by and a high speed rail service to London available from Wakefield.

This exceptional property in Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, is for sale with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield, priced at £1,750,000.

Call the selling agents on 01484 432773 for detailed information.

