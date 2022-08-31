This is a fabulous family home in central Wakefield

Set over three floors, its light and airy living space ranges from an open plan kitchen with diner, to a top floor entertainments suite with a bespoke fitted bar.

Sizeable windows, including replaced and restored double glazed sash windows, and a feature window with stained glass, allow natural light to flood through the interior.

High ceilings add to the spaciousness of rooms, not least the two reception rooms on the ground floor, both with feature fireplaces.

A staircase leads up from the impressive entrance hall, to a landing and four double bedrooms, including one with an en-suite bathroom, and all with fitted wardrobes, a luxurious house bathroom, an office and a utility room.

Flexible space with exposed beams on the second floor, which is currently an entertainments suite with the built-in bar, includes a stylish shower room.

A cellar with power and light adds more useful storage to the property.

Outdoor facilities are as impressive as the interior, with gardens to all sides, including seating zones, rear lawns and allotment areas, fruit trees and flower beds.

A private walled garden has a hot tub area, while the old Coach House, sitting adjacent, houses a gym and an entertainments area.

The gravel driveway has an electric charging point and is accessed through double electric gates.

With its central Wakefield location, the five bedroom detached house is close to a wide mix of amenities, local schools, and transport links.

1 Blenheim Road, Wakefield, is for sale at a price of £900,000, with Fine and Country.

Call 01924 234888 for more information.

1. A welcoming entrance hall The very spacious hallway with impressive staircase. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. An open plan kitchen with dining space The stylish kitchen with diner has a central work island. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Rooms with character A feature fireplace and deep bay window add to the charm of this reception room. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. A pathway through gardens to the front door The doorway to the property that is set over three floors. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales