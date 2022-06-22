Potential new owners of Zion House in Ossett can look forward to low cost living, with the home's net energy costs set at around £100 to £200 per year.

Architect designed with the environment and energy efficiency as top considerations, the four bedroom property operates with solar heat recovery, thick insulation, energy efficient glass and a mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system.

There is underfloor heating throughout, with UPVC double glazing, and Cat5e and TV cabling in most of the rooms.

An entrance porch leads to a large hallway that features an open staircase.

Space is a priority, not least in the open plan kitchen with dining and living areas. High spec units and appliances feature in the kitchen, that has French doors to the rear garden. There's a cold pantry and a utility room, with a ground floor w.c..

A study and a media room wired for a home cinema system complete the ground floor.

To the first floor are oak engineered floors, with media cabling inall rooms.

There's an en suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room to the master bedroom, with three further bedrooms and a contemporary style family bathroom with two wash basins and a deep free-standing bath.

The rear, south-facing garden is low maintenance, with a charming summer house at the far end, a Yorkshire stone patio and other areas of seating - someof which have cover. A herb garden joins raised beds for planting and vegetable growing.

Four water butts collect water with some automatic watering to raised beds, and a lion's head water fountain is solar driven. The greenhouse and sheds are added facilities.

Wood stores keep the log burner stocked, while a stumpery is a natural habitat for insects.

The tarmac and block paved driveway to the front of the house provides parking spaces, with a double car garage.

Zion House has been designed to minimise energy costs through the use of solar heat recovery, energy efficient glass, and it has a top EPC energy rating of ‘A’ . Its 20 solar panels produce electricity that feeds the house, hot water and the grid. It is registered with the Government Feed in Tariff scheme and will generate income for 15 more years or so.

If there is enough sunlight then the solar electricity switches on the immersion heater and heats the water in the outsized tank.

The circulating water that heats the floors is coiled through the hot water tank and therefore benefits from the heat generated by solar panels.

MVHR provides constant fresh filtered air, maintaining air quality while dispelling a need for bathroom, kitchen or trickle vents, so keeping heat in and providing improved energy efficiency.

Zion House, Zion Street, Ossett, has a £635,000 price tag and is for sale with Holroyd Miller. Call 01924 299494 for details.

1. A south facing rear garden A lawned and low maintenance rear garden with seating areas, planters, vegetable plots, a summer house and a water feature. Photo Sales

2. Open plan living The high spec kitchen, dining and living spaces flow one to another within the spacious interior. Photo Sales

3. Dining and living area There is plenty of space for family get togethers or entertaining in this section of the house. Photo Sales

4. View of the fitted kitchen The kitchen includes high spec units and integrated appliances. Photo Sales