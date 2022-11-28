This grand place with private grounds and lake views is for sale at £1.3m.
This exceptional property sits in private lawned and landscaped grounds of 1.5 acres, with established trees and shrubs, and south-facing gardens.
Dating back to the 1800s, the five-bedroom house has been carefully restored and extended.
A carved stone archway leads in to a vestibule with ceiling coving, oak architraves and panelling, then a hallway with feature staircase.
Cellars contain an original stone top table.
A kitchen, dining and breakfast area with underfloor heating form the living kitchen, with bespoke furniture, granite worktops and a central island with breakfast bar. An original chimney breast, with a carved stone fireplace, holds a wood burning stove.
The morning room, with an oak fireplace with marble inset, has French doors to a terrace, while lounge views stretches to the reservoir.
A further sitting room is made cosy by a wood burning stove on a granite hearth. A cloakroom and shower room are also on the ground floor.
From a first floor landing is a principal bedroom suite, then two more double bedrooms, one with a fireplace, and one with a marble fireplace and cast iron range.
A family bathroom has a free-standing bath, and marble fireplace with an ornamental cast iron range.
The second floor landing, with built-in wardrobes, leads to two double bedrooms.
Apart from the main house is a versatile home office or leisure suite with an exposed stone wall, a wood burning stove, and a glass lantern ceiling, with a separate cloakroom and French doors.
Gardens are lawned with tree-lined borders and a terrace fronting the morning room. The rear garden offers privacy, with a backdrop of protected woodland.
Lake House, Blackmoorfoot, Linthwaite, is for sale with Fine and Country estate agents,at £1,300,000.
For more information, call 01484 550620.
