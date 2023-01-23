A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase one of West Yorkshire's finest Georgian manor houses.

Built in 1837, Oaklands Manor is situated on Thorner Lane in Scarcroft, Leeds, and stands in 60 acres of beautiful landscaped grounds and woodland, with enviable views of the surrounding countryside.

The Grade II listed manor house provides close to 15,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation, including a host of formal and informal reception rooms, a total of eight bedrooms with bathrooms; six in the main accommodation and a further two in the guest suite.

The basement area is dedicated to entertainment and boasts two fantastic wine cellars as well as a music room, billiard room and a cinema.

A substantial leisure wing resides to the rear of the property incorporating an indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi and well equipped gym.

In addition to the Manor there is a large agricultural barn accessed via a rear driveway and a large garage.

Externally, the house is approached via a gated tarmac driveway which dissects the lawned gardens, splitting to provide access to the formal entrance with its large gravelled parking area overlooking the grounds, and a service driveway to the day to day parking area and garaging.

The gardens extend to a hedged and walled boundary and include an ornamental terraced garden, Japanese inspired pond area, treehouse, tennis court and vegetable garden.

The woodland, known locally as Kidhurst Wood and Hell Wood, includes an attractive ornamental lake.

Viewing of this Georgian manor house is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

Oaklands Manor on Thorner Lane in Scarcroft, Leeds, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £6,500,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01904 935382.

