This four-bedroom home for sale has landscaped gardens and views over The Stray

This exceptional home has a landscaped garden with summer house, views over The Stray, and is within easy walking distance of Harrogate town centre.

A bright reception hall leads in to the well presented town house on York Place, and to a stylish sitting room with a large bay window and an ornate Chesney remote controlled gas fire. An adjoining snug with log burner can be linked through to the sitting room for entertaining.

A wine cellar is also accessed from the hallway.

The modern, extended breakfast kitchen has sleek fitted units and plenty of natural light, thanks to a feature glazed roof.

Above on the first floor is a master bedroom suite that looks over the Stray, and has a walk-in wardrobe, with an en-suite with free standing bath and separate shower.

Another double bedroom at this level is served by the luxurious house bathroom, that again features both bath and shower facilities.

One of two double bedrooms on the second floor is currently used as a home office, and there is another plush bathroom that has views right out over Harrogate.

Electric gates open to a driveway and rear courtyard with a substantial amount of private parking, along with a wooden car port, wood store and another store room.

Gardens are professionally landscaped with a patio seating area that’s perfect for summer entertaining, and an attractive Amdega summer house with power.

To the front of the property is a south-facing lawned garden that is surrounded by hedging, wrought iron railings and established planted borders.

This town house in York Place, Harrogate, carries a price tag of £1,495,000 and is for sale with North Residential.

For more information call 01423 530088.

1. York Place, Harrogate A welcoming porch and hallway leads in to the townhouse. Photo: North Residential Photo Sales

2. York Place, Harrogate The glossy fitted kitchen has been extended. Photo: North Residential Photo Sales

3. York Place, Harrogate The kitchen with diner is light and airy, with a feature glazed roof. Photo: North Residential Photo Sales

4. York Place, Harrogate A sitting room with feature fireplace and large bay window. Photo: North Residential Photo Sales