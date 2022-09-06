This former mill home nestles in a rural beauty spot

Converted to two cottages in 1880, possibly because a new and bigger mill was built on an alternative site, this Grade II Listed property is now a comfortable and appealing four-bedroom home.

With just under an acre of garden space, its added facilities include a garden room, a kiln room, a workshop, and a car port.

Some original features of the water mill exist, including wooden ceiling beams, stone mullions and stone fire surrounds.

The main ground floor room is the beamed lounge, with six double glazed windows allowing natural light to flood in, and giving views of the established gardens.

Both the lounge and dining room have gas fires installed. The dining room too has original beams and front facing windows.

In the kitchen are fitted base and wall units with an electric oven and gas hob among its facilities.

The beamed landing leads to the four double bedrooms, one with beams and stunning views, another with fitted wardrobes, and all with stone mullions.

The house bathroom has a shower cubicle and wash basin with vanity unit.

Attractive gardens have pathways, a pond and patio space, flower beds and a greenhouse. The three solid stone outbuildings could be adapted to multiple uses.

There are exceptional views from the property, which lies just four miles outside Halifax.

Luddendenfoot is situated in the Upper Calder Valley, lying below the village of Luddenden, and between Sowerby Bridge and Mytholmroyd, where there are schools, services and amenities.

Swamp Cottage, Ellen Holme Lane, Luddendenfoot, Halifax, is for sale priced £650,000, with William H Brown estate agents.

Call 01422 833553 for more information.

1. Picture book surroundings Beautiful countryside surrounds Swamp Cottage and its gardens. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

2. The bright cottage kitchen The kitchen has a wall of windows overlooking the gardens. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

3. Rooms of character Original ceiling beams and stone mullions to the windows add to the charm of this spacious lounge. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

4. The cottage dining room The stone fire surround is a focal point of this second ground floor room. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales