A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this elegant £3.7m home in the heart of Ilkley’s countryside.

Commanding an enviable position amidst stunning, landscaped gardens of around 1.32 acres is the elegant Edwardian property, The Gables on Hag Farm Road, which offers an elegant family home of the highest calibre.

Extensively and sympathetically updated by the current owners, it combines charming, original features with stunning, contemporary styling.

Situated in delightful, expansive gardens and enjoying ultimate privacy and magnificent, Wharfe Valley countryside views, the property offers peace and tranquillity in abundance whilst being conveniently located within a short walking distance to the nearby village of Burley in Wharfedale, which comprises excellent commuter links.

The living accommodation is generous, well-proportioned and flows beautifully, providing space for all the family to enjoy.

Entering the property via the spacious entrance hall, the ground floor of the property comprises a breakfast kitchen, dining hall, lounge, sitting room, lifestyle room, WC, gym and utility room.

Moving to the first floor accommodation, the property comprises the 'jewel in the crown' which is the stunning master suite with charming, octagonal shaped bedroom, luxury en-suite and impressive dressing room. This floor also benefits from two double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The second floor comprises a further two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally,the property is approached via a pair of sweeping, gravelled driveways, both with electric gates, and benefits from a generous garage block and ample parking.

The beautiful gardens include expansive, manicured lawns, a kitchen garden, a large sun terrace and three greenhouses.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Hag Farm Road in Burley In Wharfedale, Ilkley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £3,750,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01943 661837.

