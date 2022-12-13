This country home is impressive - with a huge games room and an annexe

This property sale presents a rare chance to buy a family home in a rural setting in Bretton, on the outskirts of Wakefield.

On a sizeable plot, the five bedroom property offers space, comfort and character.

The annexe adjoins Woodend Cottage and could suit many purposes. It has a fitted kitchen with built-in oven, a beamed living room with cast iron wood burning stove, a study, bedroom and en suite.

There are sealed unit double glazed windows, with triple glazing to the front, and an LPG gas-fired central heating system.

The property was re-roofed in 2018 and has CCTV fitted.

A reception hall with beams and stone slate flooring leads to a spacious living room with feature fireplace, and a further sitting room with large picture windows - the two divided by an open archway.

From the panelled dining room, with fireplace housing a cast iron wood-burning stove, is a beamed family room with wood- burning stove, then a large games room that can house a full-size billiards table.

The fitted kitchen has French doors out to a patio, with a breakfast room. A utility room and w.c. complete the ground floor.

Two first floor bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and en suites, with a house bathroom to serve three remaining bedrooms.

To the rear of the cottage are lawned gardens that showcase a patio overlooking an ornamental fishpond, and a wildlife area with duck pond.

There is also a front garden, and a gated driveway that provides parking, along with the garage.

Views stretch over fields and woodland, but the property is close to local facilities and the motorway network, and not far from Wakefield centre.Woodend Cottage, Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, is priced £895,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01924 266555 for details.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-great-family-home-is-in-a-quiet-spot-yet-close-to-town-and-schools-3950875

1. Woodend Cottage, Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield A view of the exterior of Woodend Cottage, that is for sale priced £895,000. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent Photo Sales

2. Woodend Cottage, Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield Lovely grounds and gardens have views of open fields and woodland. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent Photo Sales

3. Woodend Cottage, Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield A bright and spacious kitchen has French doors leading outside to a patio area. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent Photo Sales

4. Woodend Cottage, Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield The beamed games room has space for a full size billiards table. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent Photo Sales