Calder Bank House has large but versatile rooms within its walls, that could appeal to a variety of buyers.

Its formal entrance hall leads through to two reception rooms, on a sitting room with a bay window and views of the garden, and another that is currently used as a ground floor bedroom with en-suite facility.

There’s a home office, and a sizeable conservatory which looks out and over the attractive gardens to a quiet stretch of the Rochdale Canal.

The dining kitchen has views of the kitchen garden and there’s a utility room, and a separate shower room with w.c..

There is gas centrally heating and double glazing throughout.

A staircase with feature arched window at a halfway landing looks out over the grounds.

On the first floor of the house are four double bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms, while the second floor hosts a ‘roof annexe’, that has an open-plan living room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Windows throughout the property are large and plentiful, so allowing in plenty of bright, natural light. There are garden views from most of the windows.

A zoned and well tended garden includes a lawned area to the west of the house with a Japanese style summer house. Mature and varied trees surround the gardens.

With the driveway are two separate parking areas.

There is a pathway beside the canal, along with many more walks in the scenic surroundings.

Calder Bank House, Shaw Wood Road, Springside, Todmorden, is for sale at £750,000 with Anthony J Turner estate agents, Hebden Bridge. Call 01422 846770 for more information.

