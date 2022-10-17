This canalside home between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge is up for sale
A grand Victorian home with no less than seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a lovely waterside location, is for sale between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.
Calder Bank House has large but versatile rooms within its walls, that could appeal to a variety of buyers.
Its formal entrance hall leads through to two reception rooms, on a sitting room with a bay window and views of the garden, and another that is currently used as a ground floor bedroom with en-suite facility.
There’s a home office, and a sizeable conservatory which looks out and over the attractive gardens to a quiet stretch of the Rochdale Canal.
The dining kitchen has views of the kitchen garden and there’s a utility room, and a separate shower room with w.c..
There is gas centrally heating and double glazing throughout.
A staircase with feature arched window at a halfway landing looks out over the grounds.
On the first floor of the house are four double bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms, while the second floor hosts a ‘roof annexe’, that has an open-plan living room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Windows throughout the property are large and plentiful, so allowing in plenty of bright, natural light. There are garden views from most of the windows.
A zoned and well tended garden includes a lawned area to the west of the house with a Japanese style summer house. Mature and varied trees surround the gardens.
With the driveway are two separate parking areas.
There is a pathway beside the canal, along with many more walks in the scenic surroundings.
Calder Bank House, Shaw Wood Road, Springside, Todmorden, is for sale at £750,000 with Anthony J Turner estate agents, Hebden Bridge. Call 01422 846770 for more information.