News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This large Victorian property with lovely gardens has an asking price of £750,000.

This canalside home between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge is up for sale

A grand Victorian home with no less than seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a lovely waterside location, is for sale between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

By Sally Burton
21 minutes ago

Calder Bank House has large but versatile rooms within its walls, that could appeal to a variety of buyers.

Its formal entrance hall leads through to two reception rooms, on a sitting room with a bay window and views of the garden, and another that is currently used as a ground floor bedroom with en-suite facility.

There’s a home office, and a sizeable conservatory which looks out and over the attractive gardens to a quiet stretch of the Rochdale Canal.

The dining kitchen has views of the kitchen garden and there’s a utility room, and a separate shower room with w.c..

There is gas centrally heating and double glazing throughout.

A staircase with feature arched window at a halfway landing looks out over the grounds.

On the first floor of the house are four double bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms, while the second floor hosts a ‘roof annexe’, that has an open-plan living room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Windows throughout the property are large and plentiful, so allowing in plenty of bright, natural light. There are garden views from most of the windows.

A zoned and well tended garden includes a lawned area to the west of the house with a Japanese style summer house. Mature and varied trees surround the gardens.

With the driveway are two separate parking areas.

There is a pathway beside the canal, along with many more walks in the scenic surroundings.

Calder Bank House, Shaw Wood Road, Springside, Todmorden, is for sale at £750,000 with Anthony J Turner estate agents, Hebden Bridge. Call 01422 846770 for more information.

1. A canalside property

A stunning stretch of the Rochdale Canal borders the property that is now for sale.

Photo: Anthony J Turner estate agent

Photo Sales

2. Extensive gardens surrounded by trees

A conservatory has garden views, while the large lawn gives space for games or sports, or entertaining.

Photo: Anthony J Turner estate agent

Photo Sales

3. Rooms with flexible space

One of the light and large reception rooms within the house.

Photo: Anthony J Turner estate agent

Photo Sales

4. A spacious dining kitchen

The kitchen with fitted units looks out over the garden.

Photo: Anthony J Turner, estate agent

Photo Sales
Hebden BridgeTodmordenVictorian
Next Page
Page 1 of 2