These townhouses are among a raft of new properties for sale in Harrogate

From smaller terraces, to homes with million pounds price tags, the choice for buyers has widened considerably, although this is not impacting on prices, which remain defiantly high.

Verity Frearson estate agents is among those to be experiencing a new flood of instructions.

Among them are these three townhouses, ranging in price and all in great locations within easy reach of Harrogate centre.

A five bedroom Victorian townhouse with gardens on Hollins Road is for sale at £850,000.

Carefully refurbished throughout to maintain its inherent character while introducing modern comforts, this home is just a few minutes' walk in to town.With four levels, the ground floor hosts a lovely, light sitting room, a dining room, and the bespoke fitted kitchen. A lower ground floor has a large utility area, with a family room.

Five good-size bedrooms occupy the upper two floors, with a dressing room and two modern bathrooms.

Another option, with four bedrooms and mid-terrace, is a house with courtyard garden in Stonefall Avenue, at £285,000.

This well-presented home has two spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, with a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, breakfast bar, and a separate utility area. Upstairs are four good-size bedrooms, including a top floor main bedroom with en-suite shower room, in addition to the modern house bathroom.Another four-bedroom town house on Tower Street, at £700,000, is described by the agents as 'deceptively spacious and beautifully presented'.

Again with a courtyard garden, it is quietly situated in the heart of Harrogate, has been recently modernised, and is set over three levels, with a basement.

With an open plan kitchen and dining area, a sitting room and cloakroom at ground level, it has bi-fold doors to the garden from the kitchen.

There are three double bedrooms on the first floor, the main bedroom of versatile use, and a shower room.

On the top floor is a further double bedroom with dressing room and stylish bathroom. To the rear of the house is an enclosed garden, and an elevated decked sitting area is accessed from the first floor.

Situated close to the Stray, this property, which is leasehold, is in a quiet residential area, only a short stroll from town.

