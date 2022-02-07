These Leeds houses sold within days of being put on the market and for over the asking price

These two Leeds properties sold within days of being listed - with one being inundated with viewing requests. Both sold for over the asking price.

Estate agent Purplebricks has revealed that 87.5 per cent of the properties it sold in the LS postcode in January sold for over the asking price.

Purplebricks’ area director, Mark Whincup, said; “So far we are seeing circa 15-20 people per house, due to a shortage in stock.

"This is continuing to drive prices and create increased demand in the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This property in Miles Hill Street in Chapel Allerton proved very popular. It received more than 70 requests to view it.

"Properties are not staying on the market for long and are often selling for over the asking price.”

Here are a couple of properties that Purplebricks sold within days of them coming to market and for over the asking price, with one having over 70 viewing requests.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

It was on for an asking price of £240,000 and sold for over that.

The property was put on the market on January 19 2022 and sold within 10 days.

Julie Wilson, Purplebricks’ local property partner said; “This property is located in the popular area of Chapel Allerton and Meanwood. It has a lovely large garden and a modern kitchen / diner."

Julie Wilson, Purplebricks’ local property partner, added: "It didn’t stay on the market for long - selling in ten days for over the asking price. We had to cancel viewings in the end as we had over 70 requests to view it.”

This property is located in the very sought-after location of Sherburn-in-Elmet - and the property proved very sought-after by homebuyers too.

Located in Hall Garth Mews, the house was put on the market on January 20, 2022.

It sold within one week and for over the £260,000 asking price.

George Richardson, Purplebricks’ local property partner added: "Sherburn has seen an influx of new homes recently and as such facilities and new shops have sprung up including a new Aldi and restaurants, and the local petrol station is now even a small M&S Food shop.”