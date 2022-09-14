These are the five top autumn trends in floors for your home

Parkhurst Herringbone - a leading flooring style in today's s

The biggest trends in flooring have been revealed by interior experts, with invaluable advice to homeowners on how to style them.

There are more than 3.4 million tags of #flooring on Instagram showcasing thousands of different colours and designs, but research by engineered and solid wood floor specialists, Ted Todd, has highlighted the five most popular trends this year;

Herringbone – 35,000 searches per month

Another floor style that is currently trending is chevron, here in Furrow flooring

Herringbone first became popular in the 1600s and continues to be a homeowner favourite due to the striking pattern and interior style versatility. A timeless design, herringbone works well in smaller spaces as the pattern creates a sense of movement to appear larger than it is. This type of flooring is strong and resistant to wear and tear due to the way it is fitted and laid.

Jon Ashbrook, head of product development at Ted Todd, said: “Herringbone brings character into a property with its ability to work well in lots of different interior trends and room sizes. We’ve actually seen herringbone interest increase by 118 per cent in our Furrow flooring this year which proves it’s still a firm favourite.”

Engineered wood – 27,000 searches per month

With the benefits of engineered wood flooring, it’s no surprise that this is one of the most searched for flooring types. Engineered wood floors have strong resistance to moisture as well as temperature changes, so pairs perfectly with underfloor heating.

Dark wood flooring is finally making a comeback too this year, as in this Salcey design

“This kind of flooring is sustainably produced, uses modern techniques to construct it and is ideal in busy households and for muddy dog paws. Try this in a living room or kitchen as it’s easy to clean and can handle high pressure,” added Jon.

Light natural oak – 8,900 searches per month

Light oak is a popular flooring choice, particularly for those who seek a Scandinavian or English seaside look. Its neutral colour palette encourages light to bounce around a room and is also good at hiding scratches and dirt.

It can help create a contemporary interior style, or make smaller rooms appear bigger.

Chevron – 4,200 searches per month

One of the fastest-growing trends in flooring is the chevron style. Its classic design and zig zag pattern makes a dramatic statement.

This flooring is versatile and sits well in both smaller and larger spaces.

Jon said: “Chevron floors are coming back into style due to the pattern being an integral part of royalcore, which is a design seen in many luxurious homes in shows like Bridgerton and The Crown.

"We have seen sales of collections involving this trend rise by as much as 118 per cent this year.”

Dark brown tones – 2,200 searches per month

Dark brown floors are beginning to come back in style significantly.

Prominent in regencycore, these tones will transform a room with luxurious and cosy tones.

Dark floors provide contrast when paired with light coloured cabinets, walls and features, which make it an excellent choice for bathrooms and bedrooms.