These are the best places to live in Leeds - according to our readers.

We know, and we know that you know, that Leeds is a great place to live - but which area of Leeds is the best?

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:45 am

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers on Facebook and Twitter if they could live anywhere in Leeds where would that be?

You responded in your hundreds and, aside from a few jokes about wanting to live in Elland Road stadium,

Here is what you had to say....

1. Beeston

Joshua Lucas said: "Born and bred in Beeston, wouldn’t ever wanna leave", while Martin J Watterson added: "I live 5mins away from ER and can hear them sing at match time. MOT."

2. Bridgewater Place

Some people were very specific. Loraine Holmes said: "Penthouse at top of Bridgewater Place."

3. Around Temple Newsam

Anabel Martinez said: "Around Colton area or somewhere by Temple Newsam."

4. Pudsey

Catherine Plant said: "I love where I am in Pudsey, very peaceful and quiet", while Carolyn Gardiner added: "I love Pudsey- don’t want to move!"

