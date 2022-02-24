You responded in your hundreds and, aside from a few jokes about wanting to live in Elland Road stadium,
Here is what you had to say....
Undefined: readMore
1. Beeston
Joshua Lucas said: "Born and bred in Beeston, wouldn’t ever wanna leave", while Martin J Watterson added: "I live 5mins away from ER and can hear them sing at match time. MOT."
2. Bridgewater Place
Some people were very specific. Loraine Holmes said: "Penthouse at top of Bridgewater Place."
3. Around Temple Newsam
Anabel Martinez said: "Around Colton area or somewhere by Temple Newsam."
4. Pudsey
Catherine Plant said: "I love where I am in Pudsey, very peaceful and quiet", while Carolyn Gardiner added: "I love Pudsey- don’t want to move!"