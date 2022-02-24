We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers on Facebook and Twitter if they could live anywhere in Leeds where would that be?

You responded in your hundreds and, aside from a few jokes about wanting to live in Elland Road stadium,

Here is what you had to say....

1. Beeston Joshua Lucas said: "Born and bred in Beeston, wouldn’t ever wanna leave", while Martin J Watterson added: "I live 5mins away from ER and can hear them sing at match time. MOT." Photo Sales

2. Bridgewater Place Some people were very specific. Loraine Holmes said: "Penthouse at top of Bridgewater Place." Photo Sales

3. Around Temple Newsam Anabel Martinez said: "Around Colton area or somewhere by Temple Newsam." Photo Sales

4. Pudsey Catherine Plant said: "I love where I am in Pudsey, very peaceful and quiet", while Carolyn Gardiner added: "I love Pudsey- don’t want to move!" Photo Sales