These are 8 bathroom scents to help boost your well-being

From fresh plants and herbs to essential oils, there’s many ways to refresh and invigorate your bathroom

Self care is simply “taking the time to do things that help you live well and improve both your physical health and mental health,” said the National Institute of Mental Health.

Spas, massages, saunas and thermal pools are good for relaxing and resetting, however they are not always accessible or affordable.

Transforming your bathroom into a self-care space is a good place to start – and the quickest way is by injecting a signature scent which can reconnect us with ourselves, nature and create a serene space to help meditate and unwind.

Experts from Premier Care in Bathing have recommended these eight scents to get you started:

1 Tea tree and Mint

Tea tree is an antibacterial and antimicrobial multi-purpose hero. It’s even better when paired with some freshly picked mint.

Take 200 ml of distilled water, drops of tea tree oil and mint leaves. Shake and spritz in the room, toilet bowl, shower head, bathroom shelf, shower curtains.

2 Rosemary and Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus is renowned for easing respiratory issues and rosemary is known for its therapeutic qualities, which help to boost the immune system and blood circulation. The steam and heat from your daily shower can help to release the aromatherapy powers of the plants, ensuring your mind and body is fully relaxed.

Mix 250ml water, eight drops of rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils.

3 Lemon and Bergamot

Bergamot is known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which blends beautifully together with lemon to provide a pure, clean and all-natural fragrance. You could even add a few drops of lemongrass to make things extra zingy.

Mix 200 ml distilled water and a few drops of lemon and bergamot essential oil. A couple of spritzes is all that’s required, then all you need to do is run a luxurious bubble bath, sit back, relax and rehydrate.

4 Cotton and Linen

Just a few drops of cotton or linen essential oil dotted onto cotton balls will have your bathroom or wet room smelling as fresh as your weekly washing.

Mix a few drops of cotton essential oil, 15 ml distilled water and 100ml vodka.

5. Lavender

Whether you want to gently wake up from a night’s sleep or unwind after a long day in a soothing bath, lavender will help to provide a comforting space.

Mix eight to 10 drops of lavender essential oil and 200ml distilled water.

6 Mixed spice

With plenty of different scents to choose from, it’s easy enough to whip up your own fragrance.

Try one orange, a handful of cloves and ½ tsp of cinnamon. Cover the entire orange with the cloves and sprinkle some cinnamon – or nutmeg – on top.

7 Tropical

Helping to boost blood flow and keep illnesses at bay, pineapple essential oil is also an uplifting scent. Choose from mango, guava and papaya or pineapple and coconut.

Mix 150 ml distilled water with a few drops of both pineapple and coconut essential oils together in a spray bottle.

8. Floral

