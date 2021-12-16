This year, UK house prices growing at the fastest pace in 15 years and the average price at a record £272,992.

In Yorkshire, the region’s property market has begun to return to more sustainable, pre-pandemic growth levels, according to estate agent Manning Stainton. In the Leeds-based estate agent's latest quarterly house price index, it found that house prices increased by one per cent, indicating a slowdown in growth, but found that demand is still outstripping supply.

As well as house hunters looking to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday, many families have been searching for more indoor and outdoor space after the pressures of the pandemic changed their way of living. Online estate agent Purplebricks found that the most popular search prices have been for houses worth £160k, £200k and £300k, with buyers seeking three to four bedrooms. It also found that while neighbourhoods like Chapel Allerton, Farsley and Pudsey remained sought after, other, more affordable postcodes, proved more popular with house hunters this year as people looked to get the most for their money.

Janet Francis, local property partner at Purplebricks for LS16 said: “The top requests I’ve had from buyers this year is space for a home office and garden.

"People have certainly got more creative with utilising the space they have, than before the pandemic. More and more I have seen garages converted into office space or accommodation.

“One thing which remains an important factor for buyers when choosing a location, is good schools, which is why LS16 continues to be a popular area for buyers.

“We have noticed multiple families and first time buyers going to the best and final offer for many homes, with properties achieving over asking price within two weeks of being put up for sale.”

1. LS10 - Belle Isle, Hunslet and Middleton LS10 was the most searched for area for property searchers in Leeds, according to Purplebricks estate agent. The LS10 postcode includes Belle Isle, Hunslet and Middleton. Close to the city centre, just three miles south, Belle Isle is a great place for those looking for easy commuter access into the city, while Middleton, a former coal mining community, benefits from the amenities of Town Street and nearby Middleton Park. Hunslet is an area with lots of industrial buildings as well as housing. In recent years, modern riverside flats and old factory conversions have been built alongside the River Aire. Photo Sales

2. LS11 - Beeston, Hunslet and Cottingley LS11 came second on the most searched for areas for house hunters in Leeds, according to Purplebricks. Beeston, located on a hill two miles south of the city centre, has a history that dates back to the Medival period. Today, there is plenty of late Victorian and early 20th century terrace housing in the Cross Flats area of Beeston, while Beeston Hill is made up of older Victorian terraces and newer social housing, with views over Elland Road stadium. Holbeck, an inner city area of Leeds, is currently seeing regeneration with schemes such as the Tower Works and Temple Works developments, Ironworks and Holbeck Urban village. Photo Sales

3. LS12 - Armley, Farnley and New Wortley LS12 was the third most searched for area in 2021, according to Purplebricks' analysis of house hunting on the website. To the west of Leeds, it includes the areas of Armley, Farnley and New Wortley. Kym Cairns, local property partner at Purplebricks for LS12 said: “LS12 is so close to the city centre, making it a very popular area. If you were in London or Manchester the prices would be considerably higher. There is a range of good investment properties and also amazing family homes on offer. There’s perfect starter houses for first time buyers too in an affordable price range. I grew up in the area so I know first-hand how much of a great community LS12 has.” Picutred is Stonebridge Beck, a Caddick development in Farnley. Photo: Stonebridge Beck, Caddick Photo Sales

4. LS13 - Bramley, Rodley and Swinnow LS13 also proved popular with property searches looking on Purplebricks. The large postcode area includes Bramely, Rodley and Swinnow Moor. Bramley is an area with plenty of history with its name mentioned in the 1086 Domesday Book. Plenty of old medieval and later Victorian properties still stand in the area, including the Edwardian Bramley Baths, but much of it was redeveloped in the 1960s. It is now protected by the Bramley Town Conservation Area, which focuses on the area around Bramley Park across to Hough Lane. Rodley is a village situated along the River Aire and homeowners in the area benefit from the nearby Rodley Nature Reserve. Photo Sales