Millions of people are expected to tune in to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II tomorrow – but what if you don't want to watch the service?

Here are seven things to do in Leeds this bank holiday instead.

Go for a walk

Roundhay Park has plenty to offer for the bank holiday.

Leeds is known for its scenic views and beautiful walking spots spread across the city.

Why not spend your bank holiday trying out some of the best rated trails?

The Meanwood Valley Trail is often the top of the list when it comes to Leeds, with a whole seven miles of strolling and seeing the sights to enjoy.

Other highly rated walks include the two-mile-long Rawdon Billing and Fulneck Loop Circular.

Visit Roundhay Park

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe, with nearly one million people travelling to visit it each year.

It covers more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens, so why not enjoy the sights this bank holiday?

Try your hand at gardening

With autumn fast approaching, now is the perfect time to sow hardy annual seeds like cerinthes, scabiosa and cornflowers, as well as bulbs like daffodils and tulips.

Binge watch a new Netflix show

Every Friday Netflix is updated with a whole host of TV shows and films to keep you entertained throughout the weekend.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch last week’s selection, highlights include James Franco’s This Is The End, The Love Is Blind reunion, football documentary Terim and the first season of cop drama Santo.

Deep clean your home

As the winter months creep closer, an autumn deep clean can be a perfect way to get your house geared up for a colder season.

Get the blankets out of storage, the fluffy pillows from the attic, and enjoy a cosy night in with the house in order.