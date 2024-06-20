Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new development in Leeds city centre is set to launch featuring 125 apartments across 12 storeys.

E.R.E Property Group, a Leeds-based property investment firm, is set to unveil its latest development, The One Residencies, in the heart of Leeds.

The off-plan development is situated within the Leeds city centre, and features a 12-storey building with 125 “meticulously designed” apartments, the investment firm said.

E.R.E Property Group has unveiled their latest flagship investment development in Holbeck, Leeds | E.R.E Property Group

Apartments include executive residencies and one, two and three-bedroom units, with prices starting from £197,000 strategically located on Manor Mills Road in Holbeck.

E.R.E Property Group said: “[Leeds] is forecasted to experience a 20.2% increase in house prices by 2028, alongside an 18.3% growth in rental values.

“These promising projections underscore Leeds as an ideal location for property investment, offering robust returns and sustained growth.

“Leeds is undergoing a remarkable transformation through the Leeds Transformational Regeneration Partnership, a 10-year programme supported by the council, central government, Homes England, and the West Yorkshire Mayoral Authority.

“This initiative is driving substantial change and investment in the area, further enhancing its appeal as a prime investment location. E.R.E Property Group has a proven track record of success in this locality, having sold out previous developments.”

Helen Mercer-Jones, Managing Director at E.R.E Property, added: “We are excited to have another flagship development in the City Centre.