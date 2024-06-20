The One Residencies Holbeck: Property investment firm unveil new flagship development in the heart of Leeds
E.R.E Property Group, a Leeds-based property investment firm, is set to unveil its latest development, The One Residencies, in the heart of Leeds.
The off-plan development is situated within the Leeds city centre, and features a 12-storey building with 125 “meticulously designed” apartments, the investment firm said.
Apartments include executive residencies and one, two and three-bedroom units, with prices starting from £197,000 strategically located on Manor Mills Road in Holbeck.
E.R.E Property Group said: “[Leeds] is forecasted to experience a 20.2% increase in house prices by 2028, alongside an 18.3% growth in rental values.
“These promising projections underscore Leeds as an ideal location for property investment, offering robust returns and sustained growth.
“Leeds is undergoing a remarkable transformation through the Leeds Transformational Regeneration Partnership, a 10-year programme supported by the council, central government, Homes England, and the West Yorkshire Mayoral Authority.
“This initiative is driving substantial change and investment in the area, further enhancing its appeal as a prime investment location. E.R.E Property Group has a proven track record of success in this locality, having sold out previous developments.”
Helen Mercer-Jones, Managing Director at E.R.E Property, added: “We are excited to have another flagship development in the City Centre.
“Given our track record, and the prime location overlooking our office, we are confident that this Leeds project will be another sold-out success, delivering impressive returns for our investors.”
