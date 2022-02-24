The most popular and in demand postcodes in Leeds as ‘ridiculously quick’ property market continues to boom

It comes as the average price tag on a home across Britain has rocketed by nearly £8,000 in the space of a month, according to Rightmove. The £7,785 jump in February is the biggest month-on-month increase in cash terms recorded by Rightmove in more than 20 years of its reporting and means the average asking price across Britain now stands at a record £348,804.

Manging direct of Manning Stainton estate agents, Mark Manning, said that prices in Leeds are similarly higher than the same time last year. Mr Manning, who has branches across Leeds, Wakefield and Wetherby, said: "We’ve experienced a strong start to 2022, with sales and house prices both up on the same time last year. Sales were up 4 per cent compared to last January, and prices were 6.5 per cent higher.

“There’s still a huge shortage of supply, with demand far exceeding available stock. Properties that come onto the market, particularly larger, family-style homes, are selling ridiculously quickly, so the number of properties available for sale in January 2022 was down 40 per cent compared to January 2021.

“We’re going to see this trend continue throughout 2022, with buyer numbers remaining at record levels and stock levels not keeping up.

"This will continue to push prices up, and despite recent interest rate rises, it’s going to be another extremely busy year for the property market. Buyers who want to purchase a new home this year will need to move quickly when they find something they like, as competition is fierce.”

Estate agent Purplebricks has analysed its viewing data across Leeds in 2022 to reveal the top five postcodes most in demand.

1. LS7 The LS7 postcode covers parts of north Leeds including Chapeltown, Chapel Allerton and parts of Meanwood. Julie Wilson, Purplebricks’ Local Property Partner, said; “LS7 has many local amenities in both Chapel Allerton and Meanwood including eateries, shops and bars. It also offers easy access to Leeds City Centre.” Photo Sales

2. The LS25 postcode covers a large area including Garforth, Kippax, Micklefield and villages like Aberford, Sherburn in Elmet and Little Fenton. George Richardson, Purplebricks’ Local Property Partner, said; “LS25 enjoys a wide range of towns and villages." Photo Sales

3. LS25 Mr Richardson continued: "Whilst offering local amenities such as shops, restaurants and supermarkets, the area also has countryside on its doorstep - something people have been keen to be near over the past two years. With the main railway running from Leeds to York, with stations in Garforth, Micklefield and church Fenton, public transport is also excellent for many residents.”" Photo Sales

4. LS14 LS14 covers east Leeds, specifically Seacroft and Whinmoor, which have great connections to the city centre. It also covers villages such as Thorner and Scarcroft. Photo Sales