The most polluted places in Leeds according to the latest air quality data

5 . Tilbury Terrace - 7th

Tilbury Terrace, in Holbeck, is the 7th most polluted of the 11 locations for which Leeds City Council has published air quality data. The 23 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide recorded there in 2020 is just over twice the WHO's recommended limit. It should be noted that no data for this location has been published for the years 2021, 2022 or 2023, so the air quality may well have improved there as it has elsewhere, though there is no evidence this is the case. | Google Photo: Google