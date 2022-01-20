Take a look at the most expensive properties to hit the market in Leeds so far in 2022.
These incredible homes all cost upwards of £1m and offer a wealth of upmarket additions.
From stately Georgian Homes, to Gothic mansions and modern masterpieces - each of these homes are totally unique.
Take a look at the most expensive properties to hit the market in Leeds so far in 2022.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
This magnificent home in Horsforth is one of the finest Georgian Houses in the area, according to Savills. Beech House dates back to the 1750s, with later additions in the 1800s and a tastefully done renovation under the guidance of the current owners concluding in 2009. On the market for £2,950,000, it is still the most expensive property on the market in Leeds, despite having been significant reduced from £3,500,000 in December 2021.
The recently renovated and extended Beech House is an exquisite property, sitting it its own private seven acre grounds. It has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, open plan kitchen dining, orangery, two generous reception rooms and a beautiful Georgian staircase. To the north of the main house is an adjoining annexe, perfect for having family or guests to stay.
It has an elegant double height reception hall with a grand central staircase which really sets the tone of the property. Listing agents Fine & Country say it is "meticulously designed and fitted throughout." There is a sitting room, study, utility, family room, kitchen room and formal dining room on the ground floor, while upstairs are four double bedrooms, two with en-suite and the family bathroom.
Lake View is currently the second most expensive property on the market in 2022 and is listed for £2,000,000. It sits on an impressive plot on one of north Leeds most-sough after roads - Lakeland Drive. Located in the upmarket suburb of Alwoodley, the house was designed and built by the current owners and offers incredible panoramic views over the Eccup Reservoir.
Now the home is a modern oasis, with more than 4900 square feet of family living space and complete with modern additions such as the impressive vaulted ceiling, stunning feature staircase, Woodpecker Chevron Oak flooring throughout and underfloor heating. There’s even an additional two bedrooms on the second floor, where a galleried landing can be found with a large electric Roof Maker window to enjoy the views to the rear.
Described as a "sensational family home" by estate agents Fine & Country, Greeways is located on 24 Lakeland Crescent in Alwoodley. The house has been completely renovated by the current owners Mark and Lauren Jones, who transformed the property into a modern showstopper, and is now on the market for £1,900,000.
"The sale of The Hawthorns offers an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a substantial family home", according to estate agents Carter Jonas. On the market for £1,500,000, the property is located in beautiful private grounds of approximately 1.25 acres in Milner Lane, Thorner.
The house is arranged over three levels. On the ground floor there is the sitting room, family room and office, with stairs leading down to the lower ground floor and the breakfast kitchen/dining room, snug and separate utility room. Upstairs are four bedrooms and the family bathroom. The master bedroom also benefits from a dressing room and en-suite. Of the outside, Carter Jonas said: "It is difficult to do justice to the beautiful garden setting which has to be seen to be believed."
This £1,450,000 property in Rawdon is a modern masterpiece. Located in Larkfield Road, the house is set in ground of approximately 3/4 of an acre and boasts breath-taking views. Accessed through electric gates off a private driveway, the house has a large living/dining/kitchen, alongside a spacious family room with a bar, and a cinema room.
Upstairs are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two office spaces. A balcony has been incorporated into the design to showcase the view and the gardens run to all sides. It is on the market with Hardisty Prestige.
Something different coming to the market in 2022 is The Barn at Kirk Deighton, which is right on the outskirts of Leeds in LS22. The Barn is part of a luxury new development called Deighton Bank just one and half miles north of Wetherby. The development is currently under construction and Carter Jonas is marketing The Barn for £1,300,000.
Once built the property will have five bedrooms, three with en-suite bathrooms and the master bedroom will also have a dressing room. Downstairs will be an open plan and contemporary kitchen diner which leads into a snug, as well as a utility room, downstairs bathroom, office, family room and spacious lounge.
As well as having a grand accommodation set over three floors, it also has an entertainment/bar room and an outdoor heated swimming pool. This is a very impressive property.
Brunswick House is a magnificent Gothic style, Victorian home with origins dating to the late 1800's. Situated in a elevated position in Leeds Road, Otley, it boasts incredible views across the market town. It is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,295,000.
Located in the sought after village of East Keswick, is Winston House which is on the market for £1,250,000. The period property has plenty of living space including a formal sitting room and five bedrooms, but the heart of the home is the open plan living dining kitchen.
On the market with Furnell Residential, the estate agents describe Winston House as a "extremely rare opportunity" to the market.
Approached via electronically operated gates that give access to the private driveway, the property has lots of individual features. The modern sitting room incorporates a fully glazed wall and bi-folding doors and at the centre of the property is an open plan living dining kitchen, as well as a further living room and a games room. It has six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
This substantial family home is located in Keswick View in the very sought-after village of Bardsey and is on the market for £1,200,000. Hill Foot House spacious property extends to approximately 4000 sqft and has panoramic views of the countryside.
Another million pound mansion is this lovely, spacious family home in Sovereign Court. The property, which is located on a cul-de-sac and offers far ranging countryside views, is on the market with Fine & Country for offer over £1,000,000.
The five-bedroom house is approached along a private road, two a large driveway with an integral triple garage. Inside is a large reception room with feature fireplace, a separate dining room which in turn leads to a sunroom with access to the rear garden, an office space with staircase leading to the guest bedroom as well as the modern open plan living dining kitchen.