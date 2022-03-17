It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Leeds are not quite that high.

Properties in Leeds had an overall average price of £238,308 over the last year, according to the latest HM Land Registry data.

The majority of sales in Leeds during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £237,610, while terraced properties sold for an average of £191,618, with flats fetching £155,716.

Overall, sold prices in Leeds over the last year were eight per cent up on the previous year and 21 per cent up on the 2019 peak of £196,316.

However, there are more expensive places to buy a house in Leeds. These upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the 17 most expensive neighbourhoods in Leeds.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

The average property price in Collingham, Rigton & Harewood was £505,000.

The average property price in Adel was £440,000.

The average property price in Wetherby West was £430,000.

The average property price in Bramhope & Pool-in-Wharfedale was £430,000.

The average property price in Roundhay West was £381,500.

The average property price in Alwoodley was £350,000.

The average property price in Guiseley North & West was £349,975.

The average property price in Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes was £327,500.

The average property price in Moortown was £326,500.

The average property price in Boston Spa & Bramham was £325,000.

The average property price in Far Headingley & Weetwood was £325,000.

The average property price in Roundhay Park & Slaid Hill was £320,000.

The average property price in Horsforth South & Rawdon was £314,950.

The average property price in Cookridge & Holt Park was £312,500.

The average property price in Aberford, Barwick & Thorner was £310,000.

The average property price in Otley North was £296,250.

The average property price in Primley Park & Wigton Moor was £281,000.

