Historically overshadowed by its larger West Yorkshire neighbours, Wakefield is quietly stepping into the spotlight – not just for its growing cultural credentials but as one of the region’s most promising property hotspots.

No longer just seen as a commuter city for Leeds, Wakefield is now standing on its own.

Improved transport links, regeneration and a growing variety of character homes and new-build developments are helping the cathedral city attract first-time buyers, families and investors looking for better value.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in the number of people viewing properties at the higher end of the market,” says Lee Jamieson, manager of Fine & Country’s Wakefield office, which is marketing Arbourthorne House, a five bedroom property on Chevet Lane for £1.1m. “Families upsizing are our typical buyers. People have shown a lot more interest in the market since interest rates came down.

William Kentridge with his exhibition 'The Pull of Gravity' running until April 19, 2026 in the Underground Gallery and outdoors at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Local buyers seem to be buying again, which wasn’t necessarily the case a few years ago when we were getting a lot of national and international buyers. Now it seems to be a real mix.”

He adds: “We’re still getting a lot of people from the South but also buyers from North Leeds have been instrumental in making us a success as well because properties are still more affordable here than in the likes of North Leeds, Harrogate and York.”

The post-Covid shift in working patterns has continued to shape demand. “We’ve got people buying the houses who are commuting all over the country for one or two days of work a week in the office,” says Lee. “The train links are huge for Wakefield but with the M62 and the M1 on our doorstep, you can get wherever you need to be within a reasonable time.”

Properties near transport links and good schools remain in high demand. “We’ve got a house on the market at the moment for £650,000 and it’s five minutes walk from the station,” says Lee.

Boyle Hall Farm, West Ardsley. Picture: Richard Kendall

At the Wood Street Collection, developed by Rushbond and its housebuilding arm Fallowdale Homes, the first phase of homes - Gills Yard - is 50 per cent sold with the scheme's communal gardens now also complete.

There's also a waiting list for apartments to rent in the former Old Police Station which launches imminently.

Upcoming phases include a one-off four bedroom home, Wood House - the former superintendent's home, followed in 2026 by Gills Mews - 12 new townhouses and eight mews homes.

Another major housing scheme is City Fields, one of Wakefield’s largest expansions, near Pinderfields Hospital, which is set to deliver around 2,500 homes across 375 hectares to the east of the city.

The city’s growth is reflected in rising house prices. Over the last year, properties in Wakefield sold for an average of £256,177.

Semi-detached homes were the most common sale type, averaging £226,674. Detached homes reached £395,680, while terraced properties averaged £169,441. Prices rose seven per cent year-on-year and are now 11 per cent higher than the 2022 peak of £231,325.

Claire Kendall, of Richard Kendall estate agents, says Wakefield’s appeal is boosted by its schools, amenities and commuter links. “There are many popular areas of Wakefield to live,” she says.

"With such a range of schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, easy access to Leeds city centre and excellent road links via the M1/M62 corridor providing links to other major cities of the UK, Wakefield has grown (and continues to grow) as a popular area to live for families and professionals alike.

“Families are pulled to towns and villages, including Ossett – an excellent market on Tuesdays and Fridays, Horbury Town – home to Slazengers, Horbury Town FC and has a lovely village feel to it, Wrenthorpe and Outwood, which has a superb mix of housing that attracts buyers for every price range, and out to more rural locations such as Newmillerdam and Bretton – home of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

“East Ardsley, home to a number of staff here at Richard Kendall, traditionally a coal mining village, and despite its close proximity to Leeds and Wakefield, has a great rural feel.”

Over in West Ardsley, the firm is marketing Boyle Hall Farm, a five bedroom detached home for £850,000.

Wakefield also continues to build on its cultural reputation. As the birthplace of sculptors Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth, the city’s artistic heritage runs deep. It also hosts a growing community arts scene, with venues such as The Art House and the bi-monthly Artwalk helping revitalise the city centre. “The fact that Wakefield is recognised for its arts and culture is a big thing,” says Lee. “People tend to be interested in what else you have to offer.”

First-time buyers also remain an essential part of the market, particularly for Fine & Country’s sister agency Manning Stainton, which reports steady demand across entry-level homes.

With its combination of affordability, connectivity, character, and cultural life, Wakefield is proving itself as much more than a commuter town and as a serious destination in its own right.