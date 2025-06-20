This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The latest house price ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ have been revealed

The average house price fell by nearly £23,000 in one area in a month

But elsewhere, in one of the nation’s poshest neighbourhoods, it shot up by £123,815

House prices fell across the UK as a whole, though the latest figures have been called a ‘bump in the road’

The average house price in the UK fell by 2.7 per cent between April 2025 and March 2025, the latest figures show | AFP via Getty Images

The UK property slump has seen more than £20,000 wiped from the value of homes in one area in the space of a month.

Property values nationwide fell by 2.7 per cent between March and April, the first monthly fall recorded this year, according to the latest House Price Index, published on Wednesday, June 18.

The latest figures are the first to cover the period since changes to stamp duty came into force on April 1, 2025, increasing the costs incurred by many homebuyers.

A property expert called the monthly fall a ‘bump in the road’, following the stamp duty changes, and said he expected prices to rise again.

The average home in the UK is now worth £265,000 - down from 271,000 in March 2025, but still 3.5 per cent up annually.

London was one of the few places in the UK where prices rose month-on-month, though homes in the capital’s poshest areas are still worth much less than they were this time last year.

The North West and North East in England saw some of the biggest percentage falls, but it was in Epping Forest, Essex, that the largest amount was wiped off house values.

Below are the biggest house price ‘winners’ and ‘losers’, based on analysis by Purplebricks Estate Agency of the latest House Price Report.

House price ‘losers’ April 2025 v March 2025

House prices in Epping Forest, Essex, fell by £22,913 between March 2025 and April 2025 | Google

Epping Forest, Essex: -£22,913 (-4%)

Hackney, London: -£18,883 (-3%)

Chichester, Sussex: -£18,621 (-4%)

Cotswold: -£17,121 (-4%)

North Hertfordshire: -£14,402 (-4%)

South Cambridgeshire: -£14,365 (-3%)

Brighton & Hove, Sussex: -£13,238 (-3%)

North West: -£13,105 (-6%)

Newham, London: -£12,878 (-3%)

North East: -£12,637 (-8%)

House price ‘winners’ April 2025 v March 2025

Getty Images

Kensington & Chelsea, London: +£123,815 (+9%)

City of London: +£53,255 (+7%)

City of Westminster, London: +£28,408 (+3%)

Tandridge, Surrey: +£26,972 (+5%)

Islington, London: +£18,904 (+3%)

Winchester, Hampshire: +£18,601 (+4%)

Three Rivers, Hertfordshire: +£18,287 (+3%)

Elmbridge, Surrey: +£15,168 (+2%)

Cambridge: +£15,110 (+3%)

London: +£14,732 (+3%)

‘Bump in the road’

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency, said: “This small monthly decline is little more than a bump in the road - a stumble after April’s stamp duty changes.

“One of the best investments you can make is in bricks and mortar, and most buyers are looking at the long-term when they sign on the dotted line.

“2025 has so far been a great year for the market with continued price rises, which I predict will be back before long.”

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages, said: “With 0% deposits, the lowest mortgage rates in two years, the UK is a buyers’ market right now.

“And, rising wages means there are more first-time buyers encouraged to put that all-important first foot on the property ladder.

“Movement at the bottom of the ladder will pay dividends in the long-run, promoting sales further and further up the chain - ultimately nudging prices up over time.”

