The best investment flats and houses on the market in Leeds

From students to professionals and young families, there are good returns for investors in Leeds due to the strong rental market.
These are some of the best investment flats and houses on the market in the city right now:
1. Sky Gardens
The Sky Gardens development is a new 32-story luxury apartment skyscraper. It will become one of the tallest buildings in Yorkshire. The development is being built on the original Midland Mills location. The tower will hold 306 luxurious 1-, 2- & 3-bed apartments. Due to open in the 2024, sales in Sky Gardens will officially open in the coming months, but Aspen Woolf are currently taking pre-launch reservations. Apartments will start from 145,000.
2. Springwell Gardens
The new Springwell Gardens development is being built on land on Whitehall Road, just minutes away from Leeds Station and near the business quarter. It will consist of f 224 apartments over 14 floors and varying in size, from 1 bedroom suites and 1 bedroom apartments to 2 and 3 bedroom apartments all with floor to ceiling windows and Juliette balconies, with penthouses benefiting from private south facing terraces. Building is ongoing and is due to open in 2022. Prices start from £133,950.
Photo: Aspen Woolf.
3. The Phoenix
The Phoenix building is another skyscraper being built in Leeds city centre, a short walk away from Leeds Playhouse. Developers North Property Invest said it will be the fourth tallest residential building in Leeds City Centre.Phoenix will consist of 204 one bedroom apartments, 144 two bedroom apartments and 19 three bedroom apartments. Prices start from 149,950 with the construction set to be finished in2022.
Photo: North Property Invest
4. Kirkstall student home
This six bedroom property in Kirkstall is ideal for investors. The charming, stone front end terrace is just off Kirkstall Lane and a short walk to Headingley Railway Station.It is on the market with HOP estate agents, who say the house is currently let on on an individual room basis totalling 29,748.39 inclusive of utilities. It is on the market for325,000.
Photo: HOP