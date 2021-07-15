The best investment flats and houses on the market in Leeds

2. Springwell Gardens

The new Springwell Gardens development is being built on land on Whitehall Road, just minutes away from Leeds Station and near the business quarter. It will consist of f 224 apartments over 14 floors and varying in size, from 1 bedroom suites and 1 bedroom apartments to 2 and 3 bedroom apartments all with floor to ceiling windows and Juliette balconies, with penthouses benefiting from private south facing terraces. Building is ongoing and is due to open in 2022. Prices start from £133,950.

Photo: Aspen Woolf.